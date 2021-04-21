Godot 3.3 is out today as the newest feature release for this increasingly used open-source, cross-platform game engine that is beginning to rival the capabilities of commercial game engines.
While eagerly looking forward to the Godot 4.0 game engine update, Godot 3.3 does bring some significant improvements as an interim release.
Godot 3.3 provides an initial build of a web-based Godot Editor, improved HTML5 export support, official macOS ARM64 builds for Godot on Apple M1 Macs, multi-threading API modernization work, unified 2D batching, a new CPU light-mapper, and other rendering improvements. Godot 3.3 additionally has Physics enhancements, 3D editor improvements, an OpenXR plug-in, and WebXR support for virtual reality (VR) games. Godot 3.3 also finally has MP3 audio loading/playback support now that the patents have expired and other obstacles addressed.
More details on the sizable Godot 3.3 game engine update can be found at GodotEngine.org.
