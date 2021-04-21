Godot 3.3 Arrives With Renderer Improvements, WebXR Support For VR Games
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 21 April 2021 at 08:18 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Godot 3.3 is out today as the newest feature release for this increasingly used open-source, cross-platform game engine that is beginning to rival the capabilities of commercial game engines.

While eagerly looking forward to the Godot 4.0 game engine update, Godot 3.3 does bring some significant improvements as an interim release.

Godot 3.3 provides an initial build of a web-based Godot Editor, improved HTML5 export support, official macOS ARM64 builds for Godot on Apple M1 Macs, multi-threading API modernization work, unified 2D batching, a new CPU light-mapper, and other rendering improvements. Godot 3.3 additionally has Physics enhancements, 3D editor improvements, an OpenXR plug-in, and WebXR support for virtual reality (VR) games. Godot 3.3 also finally has MP3 audio loading/playback support now that the patents have expired and other obstacles addressed.

More details on the sizable Godot 3.3 game engine update can be found at GodotEngine.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Metro Exodus Launches For Linux But Off To Bumpy Start
Two Decade Old RTS Game Rolls Out v4.0 Update With Vulkan Renderer
Flax Engine 1.1 Released For This Impressive Open-Source 3D Game Engine
Total War: Rome Remastered + Metro Exodus Coming To Linux In April
SDL2 Lands Native PipeWire Support
DXVK 1.8.1 Released With More Performance, Game Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
IBM To Kernel Maintainer: "You Are An IBM Employee 100% Of The Time"
University Banned From Contributing To Linux Kernel For Intentionally Inserting Bugs
FreeBSD 13.0 Brings Better Performance, LLVM Clang 11, Obsolete GNU Bits Removed
Firefox Begins Rolling Out QUIC + HTTP/3 Support
Vulkan Video Arrives For New Industry-Standard Video Encode/Decode
LXQt 0.17 Released For This Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Makes First Steps Towards Ray-Tracing
SiFive Tapes Out Their First 5nm RISC-V Processor Core