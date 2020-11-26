Godot Game Engine Has Been Backing "Betsy" As A GPU-Based Texture Compressor
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 November 2020 at 12:05 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
The Godot Game Engine has been funding work on a GPU-based texture compressor to deal with the issue that importing textures to this leading open-source game engine can often be painfully slow.

Betsy is the open-source project being worked on for the Godot Engine. Betsy implements BC6, ETC1, ETC2, and EAC algorithms among others using GLSL compute shaders. This compressor is implemented as GLSL compute shaders so the work can be offloaded to the graphics processor either via OpenGL or Vulkan usage as well.

Betsy can be driven via a command-line program for compressing textures or the compute shaders can be used directly such as how the Godot Game Engine is preparing to make use of them with Vulkan. Betsy is purely focused on GPU texture compression and doesn't implement any CPU-based path, short of using the likes of LLVMpipe for ultimately running the shaders on a CPU.

Betsy is still young in development but is making good progress so far. The code can be found via GitHub. Over on the Godot Engine Blog is a write-up about Betsy and the early results thus far and why speedy texture compression is important for the game engine.

Finding this interesting, I did add Betsy to the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org for benchmarking this GPU texture compressor on various drivers/GPUs moving forward with different algorithm/quality options. Betsy did indeed perform very well with the newest Radeon dGPUs but did encounter some troubles particularly on older generations of Intel Gen9 graphics and Polaris and older AMD hardware hitting some hangs. Renoir as well happened to be troublesome as well. So it looks like Betsy may be a useful test case as well for the Mesa drivers. On the GPUs where it does work well, some results will begin to accumulate soon on OpenBenchmarking.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Syscall User Dispatch Close To Mainline For Better Handling Windows Games
Proton 5.13-2 Released With A Variety Of Game Fixes, VKD3D-Proton 2.0
SDL2 Adds Support For The Xbox Series X Controller
FlightGear 2020.3 Released For This Leading Open-Source Flight Simulator
SDL2 Adds Sony PlayStation 5 Controller Support
Turnip Vulkan Driver Picks Up Geometry Streams To Support DXVK's Direct3D 10.1
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux
IBM, Red Hat, VMware & Others Form The Inclusive Naming Initiative