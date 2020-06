Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

While we are most excited about Godot 4.0 for its Vulkan renderer for this leading open-source game engine, there continues to be a lot of other improvements building up for this major release.The latest feature hitting the Godot 4.0 code-base is SDF-based real-time global illumination. This Signed Distance Field Global Illumination (SDFGI) functionality is a new technique for lighting and similar to a dynamic real-time lightmap.

SDFGI for Godot 4.0 is looking quite good and making this open-source game engine even better for going up against the likes of Unity. More details on this new lighting technique via GodotEngine.org