Godot 4.0 Is Looking Even More Impressive With SDFGI
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 28 June 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
While we are most excited about Godot 4.0 for its Vulkan renderer for this leading open-source game engine, there continues to be a lot of other improvements building up for this major release.

The latest feature hitting the Godot 4.0 code-base is SDF-based real-time global illumination. This Signed Distance Field Global Illumination (SDFGI) functionality is a new technique for lighting and similar to a dynamic real-time lightmap.


SDFGI for Godot 4.0 is looking quite good and making this open-source game engine even better for going up against the likes of Unity. More details on this new lighting technique via GodotEngine.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Proton 5.0-8 Shipping With The Latest DXVK/VKD3D, Windows Game Fixes
Steam Linux Percentage For May Points To A New Multi-Year High
Mozilla Sponsored The Godot Game Engine To Port Their Editor As An HTML5 Web App
EA To Open-Source Part Of Tiberian Dawn, Red Alert To Help The Mod Community
Epic Games Preparing Unreal Engine 5 For Debut In 2021 With Increased Photo-Realism
FlightGear 2020.1 Released For This Open-Source Flight Simulator
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
GNOME's Window Rendering Culling Was Broken Leading To Wasted Performance
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released
Google Posts Patches So The Linux Kernel Can Be LTO-Optimized By Clang
LLVM Developers Plotting Path Forward For Moving To A New Git Branch Name