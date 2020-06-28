While we are most excited about Godot 4.0 for its Vulkan renderer for this leading open-source game engine, there continues to be a lot of other improvements building up for this major release.
The latest feature hitting the Godot 4.0 code-base is SDF-based real-time global illumination. This Signed Distance Field Global Illumination (SDFGI) functionality is a new technique for lighting and similar to a dynamic real-time lightmap.
SDFGI for Godot 4.0 is looking quite good and making this open-source game engine even better for going up against the likes of Unity. More details on this new lighting technique via GodotEngine.org.
