Godot 4.0 Game Engine Aiming For Release With Vulkan In Mid-2020
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 January 2020 at 12:05 AM EST. 1 Comment
Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky provided a New Year's Eve look at the origins of this wildly successful open-source game engine from their beginnings, the technical advancements of this open-source game engine, the big step forward with Godot 3.0, and what's on the horizon with Godot 4.0.

Juan shared that they are planning to merge their Vulkan rendering branch soon and that should release as Godot 4.0 around mid-2020. As we have shared previously, Vulkan support and modernizing their rendering architecture are the big plans for Godot 4.0.

Those wanting to read about the history of the exciting Godot open-source game engine can do so via the blog post at GodotEngine.org.
