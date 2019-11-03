Godot 4.0 continues to be worked on with much excitement by lead developer Juan Linietsky and others. While continuing to advance the Vulkan code in general for its introduction in Godot 4.0, over the past month most of the development efforts were focused on global illumination.
Ramping up their global illumination system and baking "GIProbes 2.0" was the Godot development focus for October. Their new global illumination system is now largely squared away for the big 4.0 release.
The new GI system is in the form of a new iteration of GIProbes that provides global illumination for scenes. GIProbes "2.0" will see much better performance, offers 100% real-time lighting, support for multiple bounces, ambient occlusion, and dynamic objects among other enhancements.
Godot 4.0 promises to have "a fast and complete solution for real-time global illumination" and one that will be easy for developers to utilize.
More details on their improved global illumination system via the Godot Engine Blog.
