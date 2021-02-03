Godot 4.0 Game Engine Seeing Many Exciting CPU / GPU Optimizations
On top of Godot 4.0 having a Vulkan renderer, native Wayland bits, and other graphics improvements, it's also seeing significant CPU and GPU optimizations.

Juan Linietsky, the lead developer of this open-source cross-platform game engine, has been spending much time working on various CPU/GPU optimizations for yielding faster render times.

CPU side work that recently has included various CPU cache handling optimizations, culling improvements and is now multi-threaded, support for threaded rendering, instancing is now used to render similar objects, and better caching of the render state.

GPU side optimizations include automatic LOD, rewritten shaders for better efficiency, optimized texture formats, more global illumination quality settings, and improved parallelism. The GPU optimizations are yielding significant reductions in frame times.

More details on this exciting optimization work via the GodotEngine.org blog. The project is currently working towards its upcoming Godot 4.0 Alpha.

Also exciting with this optimization work is the introduction of the godot-benchmarks set. I'll be exploring that to see if it is useful for any CPU/GPU benchmarking moving forward at Phoronix. There is already the build-godot benchmark for evaluating the build time of the Godot Game Engine while certainly interested in adding more Godot test cases for this increasingly popular open-source game engine.
