Godot 4.0 Alpha 4 Released With OpenXR Support In Core, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 8 March 2022 at 07:30 PM EST.
Godot 4.0 continues marching closer to its much anticipated release with today marking the fourth release candidate already for this open-source game engine.

It was just at the end of January that Godot 4.0 Alpha 1 premiered and now in early March we are up to a fourth beta in working towards the beta milestone.

One of the notable changes with Godot 4.0 Alpha 4 is that the OpenXR support has been promoted to core. Godot has an OpenXR plug-in and that code is what's now been ported to Godot's core. By moving OpenXR support into core, there is better integration with Vulkan and other engine components.

Godot 4.0 Alpha 4 also brings 2D fixes, improved popup window / menu handling, many GDScript fixes, various rendering fixes, varying support for the Visual Shader code, and other enhancements.


Downloads and more details on Godot 4.0 Alpha 4 via GodotEngine.org.
