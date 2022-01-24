Godot 4.0 Alpha 1 Released With Vulkan Renderer & Other Shiny Features

The first alpha release of the huge Godot 4.0 is now available! Godot 4.0 has been shaping up to be a massive update for this open-source game engine.
In development for over two years, Godot 4.0 brings Vulkan API support, many improvements to its graphical rendering system, OpenGL improvements, new physics capabilities, GDScript scripting enhancements, better audio support, many multi-player improvements, and a hell of a lot more.
