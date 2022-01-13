Godot 3.5 Beta 1 Brings Async Shader Compilation & Caching

While we are very eager for Godot 4.0 with everything that this open-source game engine is going to deliver on, Godot 3.5 beta is out today and is a rather nice interim step forward.
Exciting with Godot 3.5 is the cross-platform game engine bringing asynchronous shader compilation. Godot 3.5 beta introduces async shader compilation to reduce stuttering with its OpenGL rendering. This new implementation uses an "ubershader" that is compiled on start-up and cached for subsequent runs. For gamers this ubershader system should mean less stalling (or ideally none) during gameplay.
Godot 3.5 beta also brings improvements to its version control system integration in the Godot Editor and has other minor improvements.
More details on Godot 3.5 Beta 1 via GodotEngine.org.
