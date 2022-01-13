Godot 3.5 Beta 1 Brings Async Shader Compilation & Caching
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 January 2022 at 01:12 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
While we are very eager for Godot 4.0 with everything that this open-source game engine is going to deliver on, Godot 3.5 beta is out today and is a rather nice interim step forward.

Exciting with Godot 3.5 is the cross-platform game engine bringing asynchronous shader compilation. Godot 3.5 beta introduces async shader compilation to reduce stuttering with its OpenGL rendering. This new implementation uses an "ubershader" that is compiled on start-up and cached for subsequent runs. For gamers this ubershader system should mean less stalling (or ideally none) during gameplay.

Godot 3.5 beta also brings improvements to its version control system integration in the Godot Editor and has other minor improvements.

More details on Godot 3.5 Beta 1 via GodotEngine.org.
1 Comment
Related News
LatencyFleX Is An Open-Source, Vendor-Agnostic Alternative To NVIDIA Reflex
Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare
Mesa's RADV Driver Lands Workaround For Flickering Issue With F1 2021
OBS Studio 27.2 Beta Brings SVT-AV1 Support, Official Flatpak Support
Ogre 2.3 Released With Vulkan Render Support, Other Engine Updates
SuperTux 0.6.3 Brings In-Game Improvements, WebAssembly Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88%
Firefox 95 vs. Chrome 97 Browser Performance On Linux
MGLRU Is A Very Enticing Enhancement For Linux In 2022
Linux 5.16's Great Features Include FUTEX2, Folios, AMD Rembrandt, Intel AMX & Much More
PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes
Fedora 36 Looking To Move Users Away From Legacy "ifcfg" Network Scripts
The Networking Changes For Linux 5.17 Are Very Exciting
Wine 7.0's Many Features From Better Theming To Improved HiDPI To New Joystick Driver