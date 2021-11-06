Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 6 November 2021 at 01:46 PM EDT. Add A Comment
While we eagerly await the release of Godot 4 as a massive update to this leading open-source game engine, out this weekend is Godot 3.4 as a rather significant update to Godot 3.x with a number of new features and improvements.

Godot 3.4 remains compatible with Godot 3.3.x projects while adding support for large files (greater than 2GiB), frame delta smoothing support, improved input handling, a variety of rendering features were added, Android and HTML5 platform improvements, enhancing various aspects of its physics support, support for lossless WebP encoding of assets, a revamped UI theme editor, 2D viewport scaling factor, and general usability improvements.

On the rendering front, Godot 3.4 adds support for portal occlusion culling (raster occlusion culling is coming with Godot 4), a new ACES Fitted tonemapper option, a ring emitter for 3D particles, new shader language features, basic support for CPU blendshapes when using OpenGL ES 2, and a variety of other smaller rendering enhancements.


More details on the Godot 3.4 open-source cross-platform game engine update via GodotEngine.org.
