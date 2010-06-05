Godot 3.2 Open-Source Game Engine Released With Better Documentation, New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 29 January 2020 at 07:10 AM EST. 1 Comment
While developers are hard at work on Godot 4.0 with Vulkan support, that release won't be ready until mid-2020 so as a result Godot 3.2 is out today as their latest stable release and serving as a "long-term support" release until transitioning to Godot 4.

Godot 3.2 is bringing with it better documentation, Mono / C# integration working on Android and WebAssembly, Oculus Quest support, overhauling of Godot's visual shaders, various graphics/rendering improvements, glTF 2.0 3D asset support, WebSocket and WebRTC support, new editor features, and a variety of other enhancements.

While Godot 4.0 is where the engine's graphics system will get real interesting with Vulkan, Godot 3.2 offers up some modest improvements to its OpenGL-based code. Godot 3.2 brings improvements to its physically based renderer pipeline, various OpenGL ES 3.x features back-ported to GLES2 like MSAA, and enhancing the default renderer settings.

More details on the Godot 3.2 stable release via GodotEngine.org.
