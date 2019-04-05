Godot 3.2 Picking Up "Pseudo 3D" Support For Its 2D Engine
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 5 April 2019 at 06:56 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
With the open-source Godot game engine's 3D engine and 2D display efforts both panning out well, the developers are working to combine the two a bit to offer "pseudo 3D" support for those using the cross-platform engine for 2D games.

The intent is to offer 3D effects for games using Godot's 2D engine capabilities. The features in Godot 3.2 will allow depth with a canvas scale to allow a basic "pseudo 3D" mode for those doing 2D game development.


2D gaming fans interested in learning more can do so via the Godot blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Feral Working On Timely Port Of WARHAMMER II - The Prophet & The Warlock
Unreal Engine 4.22 Released With Refactored Rendering Code, Other Improvements
DiRT 4 Now Available For Linux, Racing Game Powered By Vulkan
Feral Releasing DiRT 4 For Linux This Week
Lutris 0.5.1 Brings Improved GOG Integration, Various Fixes
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Popular News This Week
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Gentoo Gets GNOME 3.30 Running Without Systemd
CloudFlare Launches "BoringTun" As Rust-Written WireGuard User-Space Implementation
ZFS On Linux Lands TRIM Support Ahead Of ZOL 0.8
DiRT 4 Now Available For Linux, Racing Game Powered By Vulkan