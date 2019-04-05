With the open-source Godot game engine's 3D engine and 2D display efforts both panning out well, the developers are working to combine the two a bit to offer "pseudo 3D" support for those using the cross-platform engine for 2D games.The intent is to offer 3D effects for games using Godot's 2D engine capabilities. The features in Godot 3.2 will allow depth with a canvas scale to allow a basic "pseudo 3D" mode for those doing 2D game development.

