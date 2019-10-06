While we are eager to see Godot 4.0 with its new Vulkan renderer and other improvements, Godot 3.2 is coming out first and this weekend marks the alpha release for this latest update to this leading open-source, cross-platform game engine.
Godot 3.2 is bringing many changes to make for an exciting update over the existing Godot 3 game engine:
- WebRTC support, the real-time communication protocol that can be used for multiplayer purposes and more.
- Significant improvements to its visual shader system.
- Better visual scripting support.
- Version control system integration within the Godot Editor.
- A network profiler for analyzing network congestion issues.
- MSAA anti-aliasing support for the OpenGL ES 2 renderer, among other improvements to this GLES2 code path.
- Support for linking with LLD on Linux when building under the Clang compiler. There is also a new flag for linking with ThinLTO.
- Support for the Oculus Mobile SDK on Android.
The tentative (and lengthy) list of Godot 3.2 changes can be found via GitHub. More details on Godot 3.2 Alpha 1 can be found via GodotEngine.org.
