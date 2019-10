While we are eager to see Godot 4.0 with its new Vulkan renderer and other improvements , Godot 3.2 is coming out first and this weekend marks the alpha release for this latest update to this leading open-source, cross-platform game engine.Godot 3.2 is bringing many changes to make for an exciting update over the existing Godot 3 game engine:- WebRTC support, the real-time communication protocol that can be used for multiplayer purposes and more.- Significant improvements to its visual shader system.- Better visual scripting support.- Version control system integration within the Godot Editor.- A network profiler for analyzing network congestion issues.- MSAA anti-aliasing support for the OpenGL ES 2 renderer, among other improvements to this GLES2 code path.- Support for linking with LLD on Linux when building under the Clang compiler. There is also a new flag for linking with ThinLTO.- Support for the Oculus Mobile SDK on Android.The tentative (and lengthy) list of Godot 3.2 changes can be found via GitHub . More details on Godot 3.2 Alpha 1 can be found via GodotEngine.org