Godot 3.1 Reaches Beta As One Of The Most Promising Open-Source Game Engines
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 8 January 2019 at 05:21 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
The developers behind the open-source, cross-platform 2D/3D Godot game engine have placed a release freeze on the upcoming Godot 3.1 with today's beta reveal.

Godot 3.1 Beta is coming nearly a year to the day since the big Godot 3.0 drop from last year. With the release freeze, feature development is now over on Godot 3.1.

Godot 3.1 is bringing OpenGL ES 2.0 rendering support, continued upbringing of VR, 3D soft-body physics support as well as a 3D ragdoll system, constructive solid geometry, BPTC texture compression support, and many other improvements and fixes.

On the game developer side, Godot 3.1 has been baking a new visual shader editor, WebSockets support, a revamped inspector, improved animation editing, a new state machine, and other enhancements.

The release notes have yet to be written for 3.1, but those wishing to learn more about today's beta release can do so at GodotEngine.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
ETLegacy Continues Work On New Renderer 16 Years After Enemy Territory
Unigine 2.7.3 Released With Rendering Improvements But No Vulkan Support Yet
SuperTux 0.6 Released With OpenGL 3.3 & ES 2.0 Support
Quake 2 Gets A Vulkan Renderer 21 Years After Release
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes
Unity 2018.3 With HDR Render Pipeline Preview, Updated PhysX & More
Popular News This Week
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome