The developers behind the open-source, cross-platform 2D/3D Godot game engine have placed a release freeze on the upcoming Godot 3.1 with today's beta reveal.
Godot 3.1 Beta is coming nearly a year to the day since the big Godot 3.0 drop from last year. With the release freeze, feature development is now over on Godot 3.1.
Godot 3.1 is bringing OpenGL ES 2.0 rendering support, continued upbringing of VR, 3D soft-body physics support as well as a 3D ragdoll system, constructive solid geometry, BPTC texture compression support, and many other improvements and fixes.
On the game developer side, Godot 3.1 has been baking a new visual shader editor, WebSockets support, a revamped inspector, improved animation editing, a new state machine, and other enhancements.
The release notes have yet to be written for 3.1, but those wishing to learn more about today's beta release can do so at GodotEngine.org.
