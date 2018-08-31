Godot has been on a roll lately with this 2D/3D open-source game engine having seen lots of well-deserved attention. Following their big Godot 3.0 release in January, Godot 3.1 is on the way as another significant update.
Godot 3.1 Alpha 1 is now shipping as the first step towards this next feature update to this cross-platform, open-source game engine that was made open-source in early 2014.
The Godot 3.1 engine has been working on OpenGL ES 2.0 rendering support, visual shader editor capabilities, 3D soft-body physics, a 3D ragdoll system, various 2D improvements as well, support for WebSockets, a revamped inspector, improved animation editing, GDScript enhancements, support for BPTC texture compression, and a wealth of other game engine enhancements.
More details on today's alpha release of Godot 3.1 can be found via GodotEngine.org. The actual Godot 3.1 stable release is still likely a few months out with more alphas expected to come.
