Godot 3.1 Is On The Way With OpenGL ES 2.0 Renderer, 3D Soft-body Physics & Much More
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 31 August 2018 at 05:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Godot has been on a roll lately with this 2D/3D open-source game engine having seen lots of well-deserved attention. Following their big Godot 3.0 release in January, Godot 3.1 is on the way as another significant update.

Godot 3.1 Alpha 1 is now shipping as the first step towards this next feature update to this cross-platform, open-source game engine that was made open-source in early 2014.

The Godot 3.1 engine has been working on OpenGL ES 2.0 rendering support, visual shader editor capabilities, 3D soft-body physics, a 3D ragdoll system, various 2D improvements as well, support for WebSockets, a revamped inspector, improved animation editing, GDScript enhancements, support for BPTC texture compression, and a wealth of other game engine enhancements.

More details on today's alpha release of Godot 3.1 can be found via GodotEngine.org. The actual Godot 3.1 stable release is still likely a few months out with more alphas expected to come.
