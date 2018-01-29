Godot 3.0 Open-Source Game Engine Released
The open-source game engine developers behind the huge Godot 3.0 update out before the end of January as planned.

After one and a half years of development, Godot 3.0 is now available with its beautiful new renderer, physically based rendering workflow for 3D, GDNative / C# scripting support, Bullet support for 3D physics, improved documentation, glTF 2.0 support, initial VR support, a new audio engine, and a hell of a lot of other improvements to this growing 2D/3D open-source game engine.


Game developers interested in learning more about this exciting open-source game engine release can do so via today's lengthy release announcement posted to GodotEngine.org. There is also an older Godot 3.0 engine look below.

