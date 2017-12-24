The Godot 3.0 game engine is preparing to ship early next year.
Developers behind this open-source 2D/3D game engine had been preparing their big 3.0 release to happen around Christmas, but that didn't quite go as planned with the second beta shipping this week instead.
Godot 3.0 is a significant game engine update with many improvements to its 3D renderer, WebGL 2.0 + WebAssembly support, a low-level engine restructuring, scripting improvements, and a whole lot of other improvements to make this one of the most compelling open-source game engines.
Those interested in learning about Godot 3.0 Beta 2 can do so from GodotEngine.org.
