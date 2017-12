The Godot 3.0 game engine is preparing to ship early next year.Developers behind this open-source 2D/3D game engine had been preparing their big 3.0 release to happen around Christmas, but that didn't quite go as planned with the second beta shipping this week instead.Godot 3.0 is a significant game engine update with many improvements to its 3D renderer, WebGL 2.0 + WebAssembly support, a low-level engine restructuring, scripting improvements, and a whole lot of other improvements to make this one of the most compelling open-source game engines.Those interested in learning about Godot 3.0 Beta 2 can do so from GodotEngine.org