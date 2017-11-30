Godot 3.0 Game Engine Reaches Beta
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 30 November 2017 at 10:40 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Development on the Godot 3.0 game engine has been happening for the better part of two years while today it reached its much anticipated beta milestone that also marks the feature freeze for this open-source game engine release.

Godot 3.0 is a significant step forward for this 2D/3D game engine and rolls out WebGL 2.0 support, WebAssembly capabilities, significant improvements to its 3D renderer, and a lot of other low-level engine restructuring.

More details on today's Godot 3.0 Beta can be found via the GodotEngine.org blog. The Godot game engine was originally open-sourced back in 2014 and the Godot 2.0 release occurred in early 2016.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Rich Geldreich On The Concerns Of Open-Sourcing In The Game Industry
LWJGL 3.1.4 Adds Zstd & LZ4 Bindings
SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 Officially Out With New Screen Recorder, In-Game Improvements
Crunch Texture Compression Showing Off Promising Results For Unity
Solus Borrows From The Clear Linux Playbook For AVX2-Optimized Gaming
Football Manager 2018 Now Available With Linux Support
Popular News
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
LibreOffice 6.0 Beta Available - Huge Open-Source Office Suite Update For 2018
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
Linux 4.10 To Linux 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks
LibreOffice Calc Is Finally Being Threaded
Intel Releases Linux-Compatible Tool For Confirming ME Vulnerabilities