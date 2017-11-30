Development on the Godot 3.0 game engine has been happening for the better part of two years while today it reached its much anticipated beta milestone that also marks the feature freeze for this open-source game engine release.
Godot 3.0 is a significant step forward for this 2D/3D game engine and rolls out WebGL 2.0 support, WebAssembly capabilities, significant improvements to its 3D renderer, and a lot of other low-level engine restructuring.
More details on today's Godot 3.0 Beta can be found via the GodotEngine.org blog. The Godot game engine was originally open-sourced back in 2014 and the Godot 2.0 release occurred in early 2016.
