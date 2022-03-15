Go 1.18 Released With Generics, Fully Integrated Fuzzing, ~20% Performance Improvements
15 March 2022
Go 1.18 is out today as a significant update to this Google-backed programming language while continuing to still maintain Go 1.x compatibility.

Go 1.18 on the language side most notably adds support for generics using type parameters. Google engineers believe their generics implementation is high quality and well implemented but still needs to undergo additional developer testing and any feedback.

Go 1.18 also adds fuzzing support integrated into its standard toolchain for better code testing. Go 1.18 additionally adds a "workspace" mode for making it easier to work with multiple modules.

Equally exciting with Go 1.18 are performance improvements, which can be upwards of 20% faster thanks to the expansion of Go 1.17's register ABI calling convention. ARM64 / Apple M1 / PowerPC 64-bit should benefit the most from these performance improvements.

More details on today's Go 1.18 release via the Go.dev blog and the release notes.
