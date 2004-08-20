Go 1.15 Released With Much Improved Linker, New CPU Mitigations
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 11 August 2020 at 06:55 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Go 1.15 is out as a rather significant update to this popular, modern programming language.

Go 1.15 brings a wide variety of improvements including:

- The Go linker now has much lower resource use, is faster, and has improved code quality. Generally for large Go programs the linking process is around 20% faster while using around 30% less memory.

- Go 1.15 binaries are around 5% smaller compared to Go 1.14.

- Go 1.15 adds a "-spectre" flag to enable Spectre mitigations for the compiler and assembler.

- Go now mitigates the Intel JCC Erratum by aligning functions to 32-byte boundaries and padding jump instructions.

- Go now has better OpenBSD support for ARM/ARM64 where as previously it was just in good shape for i386 and AMD64.

- Stability and performance work for the Go 64-bit RISC-V port along with supporting more features like asynchronous preemption.

- Go on 32-bit x86 hardware now requires CPUs with at least SSE2 support.

- Allocating small objects is much faster with higher core count systems.

More details on Go 1.15 via the release notes.
Add A Comment
Related News
PHP 8.0 Beta Released, Now Under Feature Freeze
Git 2.28 Now Shipping With Feature For Configurable Default/Main Branch Name
Build2 v0.13 Released As C/C++ Build Toolchain Inspired By Rust's Cargo
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.21 Released With Many Fixes, Big Performance Improvements For AArch64
Lua 5.4 Released With New Garbage Collection Mode, Warning System
PHP 8.0 Alpha 1 Released - Running Faster And With New Features
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Btrfs Seeing Some Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.9
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes
Kodi 19 Alpha 1 Released With AV1 Decoding, Many Other HTPC Improvements

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell