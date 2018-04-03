GnuCash 3.0 Released, Ported To GTK3 Toolkit
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 3 April 2018 at 05:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU
GnuCash 3.0 is now available for those looking for a free and open-source accounting program with a focus on personal and small business accounting.

With the 3.0 release of the GNU's accounting program, the shift was finally made from using the GTK2 tool-kit to now using GTK+ 3.0! GTK+ 3.14 or newer is what's now required of the program. GnuCash has also migrated to using the WebKit2Gtk API.

GnuCash 3.0 also has some user-interface improvements, new reconciliation / transaction / income GST / Cashflow Barchart reports, a new CSV importer, a new preferences panel, improved appearance of chart reports, and a variety of other enhancements for this open-source accounting software.

More details on GnuCash 3.0 via the release announcement or if you want to learn more about this cross-platform free accounting program itself, visit GnuCash.org.
