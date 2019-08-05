GlusterFS Planning To Drop 32-Bit Support
5 August 2019
The GlusterFS network attached storage file-system developed by Red Hat with a focus on cloud computing is the latest open-source project eyeing the removal of 32-bit (i686) software support.

GlusterFS joins the growing list of Linux distributions and other upstream software projects working to deprecate or outright discontinue their 32-bit software support. There was a recent proposal to drop 32-bit platform support for GlusterFS. While initially proposed for the upcoming GlusterFS 7 release, it's looking like the removal will happen with the GlusterFS 8 release either at the very end of 2019 or early 2020.

Downstreams like Fedora are already working to incorporate the change with their plan now to see GlusterFS 32-bit support removed for Fedora 32 under a new change proposal.

Ultimately this GlusterFS change dropping 32-bit support would be surprising if it impacts any real number of users as while there still are some 32-bit Linux desktop users in select regions running vintage hardware, it's increasingly rare seeing any i686 servers still running in production. If they are still running, chances are those servers aren't moving anyways to new software releases.
