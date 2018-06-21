GlusterFS. the network-attached storage file-system focused on cloud computing and more that is developed by Red Hat, is up to version 4.1 as its newest release.
GlusterFS 4.1 features improvements for better management abilities, GD2 intelligent volume provisioning, GD2 rebalancing of volumes, thin arbiter support, and performance monitoring enhancements.
GlusterFS 4.1 is also the project's latest long term maintenance release.
More details on Gluster 4.1 are available via the release announcement while all of the interesting technical details can be found within the release notes.
