Gluster 10 Scalable Network File-System Delivers Greater Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 21 November 2021 at 05:10 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Gluster 10 was released this past week as the open-source scalable/distributed network file-system led by Red Hat.

The leading change with this release is a "major performance improvement" in the area of 20% faster for small files along with large files testing in a controlled lab environment. More details on this Gluster 10 performance work and some of the numbers via this ticket.

Gluster 10 also has improved start-up times by randomizing the port selection for bricks, other performance improvements, and a heal time improvement with larger window size. There are also many bug fixes and other smaller improvements for this distributed file-system solution.

More details on Gluster 10 via Gluster.org.
