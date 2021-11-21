Gluster 10 Scalable Network File-System Delivers Greater Performance

Gluster 10 was released this past week as the open-source scalable/distributed network file-system led by Red Hat.
The leading change with this release is a "major performance improvement" in the area of 20% faster for small files along with large files testing in a controlled lab environment. More details on this Gluster 10 performance work and some of the numbers via this ticket.
Gluster 10 also has improved start-up times by randomizing the port selection for bricks, other performance improvements, and a heal time improvement with larger window size. There are also many bug fixes and other smaller improvements for this distributed file-system solution.
More details on Gluster 10 via Gluster.org.
