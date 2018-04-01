Glow: An LLVM Optimizing Compiler For Neural Networks
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 6 May 2018 at 06:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
The latest interesting use of the LLVM compiler infrastructure stack is for Glow, a machine learning / neural network optimizing compiler.

Glow is intended to be used by high-level machine learning frameworks and it in turn -- via leveraging LLVM -- will generate optimized code for different hardware targets.


Those interested in machine learning / neural networks, the code and a lot more information on Glow is available via the PyTorch project on GitHub. There is also a whitepaper (PDF) on this optimizing compiler. The developers behind Glow announced the project this weekend on the LLVM mailing list.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

