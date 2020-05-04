GNU C Library Adds Detection Support For Zhaoxin CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 4 May 2020 at 09:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
For the x86_64 Zhaoxin CPUs made in China and based on VIA Centaur IP there is now proper support for them within the GNU C Library.

Going back a few years there has been various Linux kernel patches for Zhaoxin within the kernel. That's obviously the key area for the Linux hardware enablement but now we are seeing Zhaoxin support get squared away in other areas like the GNU toolchain.

Merged this week was detection support for Zhaoxin processors within the GNU C Library (Glibc). That was followed by being able to report the cache information for these Chinese x86_64 CPUs.

Good to see the Zhaoxin open-source/Linux support continuing to get in better shape. Granted, the Zhaoxin CPUs have a long way to go still before being able to compete with current Intel/AMD CPUs or even libre friendly POWER9 CPUs.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC 10 Has Been Branched, GCC 10.1 Stable Looking To Release In Early May
Marvell ThunderX3 Machine Model Pending For The GCC Compiler
GNU Shepherd 0.8 Released As An Alternative To Systemd
GCC's libstdc++ Continues Landing C++20 Changes Around The Spaceship Operator
GNU Guix 1.1 Released With PulseAudio & Other Services, 3k+ New Packages
GNUstep Sees New 2020 Releases For This Apple Cocoa/OpenStep Re-Implementation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization
Fedora 32 Officially Released With EarlyOOM, SSD TRIM Finally Flipped On, GNOME 3.36
Clear Linux Preparing To Move To GNOME 3.36, Dropping Their Desktop Customizations
GNOME 3.37.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.38
NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design