GNU C Library Adds Detection Support For Zhaoxin CPUs

For the x86_64 Zhaoxin CPUs made in China and based on VIA Centaur IP there is now proper support for them within the GNU C Library.
Going back a few years there has been various Linux kernel patches for Zhaoxin within the kernel. That's obviously the key area for the Linux hardware enablement but now we are seeing Zhaoxin support get squared away in other areas like the GNU toolchain.
Merged this week was detection support for Zhaoxin processors within the GNU C Library (Glibc). That was followed by being able to report the cache information for these Chinese x86_64 CPUs.
Good to see the Zhaoxin open-source/Linux support continuing to get in better shape. Granted, the Zhaoxin CPUs have a long way to go still before being able to compete with current Intel/AMD CPUs or even libre friendly POWER9 CPUs.
