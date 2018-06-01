Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review

Red Hat developer Florian Weimer sent out a patch this week adding the statx function to the GNU C Library (glibc).
Statx is the new system call introduced several kernel releases ago and while it's been in the kernel for over a year and picked up by the key Linux file-systems, statx() support is finally being added to Glibc.
As a refresher, the statx system call is designed to provide enhanced file statistics like details on a file's creation time, data version number, and other new attributes depending upon what is supported by the underlying file-system. Statx also provides better compatibility with BSD's stat, additional coherency data, and other benefits. You can learn more about statx via the man page.
Now for C programmers it will be easier to utilize statx with support for it being available via this patch in Glibc on the mailing list that hopefully will soon be merged to mainline, hopefully in time for Glibc 2.28.
