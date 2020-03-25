Glibc's Usage Of Performance-Boosting "RSEQ" Is Still Coming Together
25 March 2020
Introduced into the Linux 4.18 kernel back in June 2018 was the new RSEQ system call for "Restartable Sequences" to provide faster user-space operations on per-CPU data by avoiding atomic operations updates. Sadly, seeing user-space make use of RSEQ has been a slow process.

Restartable Sequences can be make for faster querying of the current CPU number, incrementing per-CPU counters, modifying data protected by per-CPU spinlocks, writing/reading per-CPU ring buffers, and similar operations. One of the big potential users of RSEQ that we've been waiting to see its adoption on has been the GNU C Library (Glibc).


Benchmarks of RSEQ can yield dramatic improvements and last year was hope on getting RSEQ-backed function support into Glibc 2.31 but sadly that didn't pan out. But patch work has continued by the likes of Mathieu Desnoyers.

On Monday was the latest version of a Glibc patch for making use of RSEQ for sched_getcpu(), the call to determine the CPU core on which the calling thread is executing.

By making use of the RSEQ system call, the GNU C Library's sched_getcpu() can be 5.5x faster. Or if using an inline load of the CPU ID from __rseq_abi TLS is a 17.1x speed-up. Glibc would still fall-back to the existing behavior should it be on an older kernel without Restartable Sequences support.

Hopefully we'll see more RSEQ adoption within Glibc and elsewhere as the year progresses.
