Restartable Sequences "RSEQ" Support Returning To GNU C Library



The next Glibc release should have its Restartable Sequences interface for more easily making use of this system call. The GNU C Library is also now wired up to make use of RSEQ for its sched_getcpu call as one beneficiary.

While the RSEQ support was merged into Glibc, it was later dropped pre-release . The Restartable Sequences code was removed from Glibc over open design issues and the possibility of the kernel ABI not being finalized.



RSEQ has looked quite promising for per-CPU data performance improvements now after nearly four years by the time of Glibc 2.35 the fruits can be more easily enjoyed.