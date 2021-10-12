Glibc 2.35 Removes The Long-Deprecated Intel MPX Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 12 October 2021 at 06:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
Intel Memory Protection Extensions (MPX) never really took off and the Linux support has been deprecated for a while with the code elsewhere in the stack already having been removed while with the upcoming Glibc 2.35 release that GNU C Library is also flushing away its support.

Intel's Memory Protection Extensions were intended for checking of pointer references at run-time to avoid buffer overflows and other potential related vulnerabilities with Skylake and newer but adoption wasn't robust and other compiler-based alternatives have been more popular and seemingly just as effective. The Linux 5.6 kernel ended support for Intel MPX and MPX support was removed in the GCC 9 compiler. Now the GNU C Library has also removed its Intel MPX support.

Lasting until yesterday was the removal of MPX support in Glibc's ELF code for the dynamic loader.

Separately, other changes on the way for Glibc 2.35 include Unicode 14.0 support, support for the C.UTF-8 locale, and various updates around the draft ISO C2X specification. As with its existing release cadence, the GNU C Library 2.35 release should be out around the start of February.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC 12 Enables Auto-Vectorization For -O2 Optimization Level
GCC 12 Compiler Squaring Away Its AVX-512 FP16 Support
GNU Wget2 2.0 Released With HTTP2 & SSL Improvements
IBM Engineer Has Been Exploring Possible Rust Modules For GRUB
GNU Coreutils 9.0: cp Now Enables CoW By Default + Copy Offload, wc Now Uses AVX2
GCC 12 Adds Stack Variable Auto-Initialization, Other Security Improvements Forthcoming
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15-rc5 x86 Changes Aim To Fix "Yet Another Hardware Trainwreck"
Sony Has Begun Accelerating Their Contributions To Open-Source / Linux
AMD Publishes Open-Source "GPUFORT" As Newest Effort To Help Transition Away From CUDA
It Appears FUTEX2 Will Land For Linux 5.16
Python 3.10 Released With Many Improvements
Asahi Linux On The Apple M1: "Usable As A Basic Linux Desktop" Sans GPU Acceleration
IBM Proposing A CPU Namespace For The Linux Kernel
Google Trumpets The Success Of Their Chrome "RenderingNG" Performance Initiative