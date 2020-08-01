GNU C Library 2.32 (glibc 2.32) is now available as this important library for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems.
With Glibc 2.32 some of the enhancements include:
- Unicode 13.0 support.
- Support for Synopsys ARC HS cores.
- Paired with GCC 10, better warnings should be issued about possible buffer overflows and other out-of-bounds accesses.
- Glibc 2.32 on Linux adds pthread_attr_setsigmask_np / pthread_attr_getsigmask_np for setting the signal mask of a thread created via pthread_create.
- AArch64 now supports standard branch protection security hardening, including ARM Branch Target Identification (BTI) and pointer authentication usage as recent ARM architectural features.
- ldconfig defaults to the new format for ld.so.cache, something it's already been supporting for nearly two decades.
- Various security fixes along with dozens of bug fixes.
Sadly not making it for this release is the restartable sequences support. Additionally, the hardware capabilities discussion is also still ongoing.
More details on the GNU C Library 2.32 debut via the release announcement.
Add A Comment