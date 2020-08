GNU C Library 2.32 (glibc 2.32) is now available as this important library for Linux and other Unix-like operating systems.With Glibc 2.32 some of the enhancements include:- Unicode 13.0 support.- Support for Synopsys ARC HS cores - Paired with GCC 10, better warnings should be issued about possible buffer overflows and other out-of-bounds accesses.- Glibc 2.32 on Linux adds pthread_attr_setsigmask_np / pthread_attr_getsigmask_np for setting the signal mask of a thread created via pthread_create.- AArch64 now supports standard branch protection security hardening, including ARM Branch Target Identification (BTI) and pointer authentication usage as recent ARM architectural features.- ldconfig defaults to the new format for ld.so.cache, something it's already been supporting for nearly two decades.- Various security fixes along with dozens of bug fixes.Sadly not making it for this release is the restartable sequences support . Additionally, the hardware capabilities discussion is also still ongoing.More details on the GNU C Library 2.32 debut via the release announcement