Glibc 2.27 Is Being Released Soon With Numerous Performance Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 26 January 2018 at 06:30 AM EST. 6 Comments
GNU --
Glibc 2.27 will be released as soon as next week as the latest half-year update to the GNU C Library.

The Glibc 2.27 cycle has been very heavy on performance optimizations. As covered recently, there's been AVX2/FMA optimizations, other optimized functions, numerous FMA optimizations, and more. Long story short, if you're running a recent AMD/Intel x86_64 CPU, there are chances you could see good performance improvements out of Glibc 2.27.

Intel developers have contributed a bulk of the optimizations for Glibc 2.27. Many of these optimizations were also work done by Intel and backported already to their Clear Linux distribution, so now these performance improvements can find their ways to other distributions.

But even if you aren't an x86_64 user, there has also been some POWER memory copy optimizations, various AArch64/ARMv8 optimizations, and even some SPARC M7 love too by other developers.

Glibc 2.27 also has support for memory protection keys. Glibc can also now be built with support for building static PIE executables, memfd_create support, and various fixes.

The Glibc developers do actively maintain the NEWS entry for those wanting to see the work-in-progress change-log for the imminent Glibc 2.27 release coming as soon as the first of February. But when Linux distributions begin shipping with Glibc 2.27 is another story...
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 7.3 Released With Spectre V2 Mitigation Support
GCC 7.3 Scheduled For Release On Thursday
GCC 7.3 Preparing For Release To Ship Spectre Patches
Retpoline Support Backport Lands In GCC 7
GCC 8.0 Moves On To Only Regression/Documentation Fixes
Spectre Mitigation Added To GCC 8, Seeking Backport To GCC 7
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel
Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations