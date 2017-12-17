Glibc 2.27 Lands Yet More Performance Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 17 December 2017 at 07:58 AM EST. 5 Comments
GNU --
Earlier this month I wrote how Intel engineers have been busy with continuing to tune glibc's performance with FMA and AVX optimizations. That work has continued but also other architectures continue tuning their GNU C Library performance ahead of the expected v2.27 update.

There has been a ton of optimization work this cycle, particularly on the Intel/x86_64 front. For those with newer Intel 64-bit processors, this next glibc release is shaping up to be a speedy update.

Just the latest done by Intel's H.J. Lu this week is a FMA'ed cosf() yielding improvements up to ~45% faster. That test was done with a Skylake processor. And by removing older cosine code was also another win.

But even if you aren't a x86_64 fan, improvements for other architectures is also ongoing. This week brought a POWER8 memcpy optimization, for AArch64 / ARMv8 64-bit is better strcmp performance, and in SPARC land is faster memcpy/mempcpy/memmove on the M7 CPU as well as memset/bzero.

While Glibc has traditionally been criticized for being slow and bloated, it's good to see the GNU C Library getting faster especially on x86_64.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 7.3 Is Being Released Next Month
GCC Prepares For Fortran 2018 Support
GNUstep Takes Another Step Forward For Implementing Apple's Cocoa Frameworks
RMS Comments, GRUB, Libreboot & GCC Dominated GNU Talk In 2017
Intel Continues Tuning Glibc's Performance: More FMA'ing
GNU Guix / Guix SD 0.14 Released: ARM Port Coming, New Services
Popular News
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
Qualcomm Mentions "Vulkan2" & What I Would Suspect Of "Vulkan 2.0"
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
Haiku OS Is Very Close To Their Long Awaited Beta, New Repository Working
It's Been Four Years Since SteamOS Began Shipping With Not Much To Show