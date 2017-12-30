Glade 3.21 was released today as the latest development release of this tool for quickly designing GTK3/GNOME user-interfaces.
With the Glade 3.21 development series they are working on a "new modern UI" for making it easier to use this rapid application development tool for crafting GTK3 interfaces. The main window user-interface of Glade was overhauled while there is also now GtkGLArea object support in their GTK catalog, initial support for the WebKit2GTK+ library, and various bug fixes and other improvements.
Those using Glade for designing GTK3 GUIs can learn more about the 3.21 development release via today's release announcement.
