Following the surprise announcement last month that Microsoft's GitHub would be acquiring NPM Inc, the company behind the popular JavaScript package manager, that acquisition is now complete.
The popular NPM package manager for JavaScript and Node.js software is now owned by GitHub and in turn parent company Microsoft.
GitHub announced on Wednesday that their acquisition of NPM has been completed. As part of that they pledge, "The public npm registry will always be available and free for the millions of developers who use it."
In the short-term they plan to work on better engaging with the community, investing in the NPM registry infrastructure/platform, and improving the core experience.
