Git Releases Security Update With Newline Character Creating Possible Credential Leak
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 14 April 2020 at 02:14 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Git 2.26.1 along with new point releases going back to Git 2.17 were issued today as a result of a security issue.

A member of Google's Project Zero team discovered that a specially crafted URL could trick the Git client into sending credential information for an alternative host to an attacker's host.

In this case, the specially crafted URL just needs to contain a newline character (end of line control character) to fool the credential handling on existing Git releases to potentially sending the data off to an alternate host.

With today's emergency updates to Git, the credential protocol code is now rightfully forbidding newline characters in any values.

This Git credential issue was tracked as CVE-2020-5260. So update Git to avoid this potential malicious disclosure of your Git server user credentials.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wasmtime Now Offering Go Bindings For WebAssembly On The Desktop
Git 2.26's Faster Searches Thanks To Multi-Threaded Git-Grep
Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible
Git 2.26 Released With Transport Protocol V2 Default, Continued Work Towards SHA256 Hashes
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Google Bringing WebAssembly Extensions To Network Proxies
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling
Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements