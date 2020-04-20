Git Sees Another Round Of New Releases Due To Security Issue

Last week saw a slew of new Git releases due to a security issue over the newline character creating a possible credential leak. This week is another round of emergency Git releases due to a similar security bug.
Git 2.26.2 is out today along with new point releases from Git 2.25 through Git 2.17. These new Git releases are coming as a result of a similar security bug to last week's problem.
In today's announcement the latest security woe is summed up as:
With a crafted URL that contains a newline or empty host, or lacks a scheme, the credential helper machinery can be fooled into providing credential information that is not appropriate for the protocol in use and host being contacted.
Unlike the vulnerability CVE-2020-5260 fixed in v2.17.4, the credentials are not for a host of the attacker's choosing; instead, they are for some unspecified host (based on how the configured credential helper handles an absent "host" parameter).
The attack has been made impossible by refusing to work with under-specified credential patterns.
More commentary on this latest security update via the GitHub blog.
