Git 2.37-rc1 Released With "git -v" & "git -h" Convenient Options

Following an initial rc0 tag earlier in the week, Git 2.37-rc1 was released on Friday for helping to facilitate testing for the next version of this leading, open-source distributed revision control system.Git 2.37 doesn't contain any new "killer features" but a lot of incremental work over prior versions. Some of the changes for Git 2.37 include:- Supporting git -v as an alternative to git --version. Similarly, git -h will now map to git --help.- Temporary files fed to the external diff command are now generated inside a temporary directory under the same basename.- The git add -i functionality was rewritten in C a while ago and is finally deemed ready for use by all users as the default.- Initial code refactoring around transport and bundle code.- Various performance optimizations, memory leak fixes, and other performance work.- Dozens of bug fixes.More details on the Git 2.37 changes built up so far in this current cycle can be found via the RC1 release announcement