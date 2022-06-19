Git 2.37-rc1 Released With "git -v" & "git -h" Convenient Options

Following an initial rc0 tag earlier in the week, Git 2.37-rc1 was released on Friday for helping to facilitate testing for the next version of this leading, open-source distributed revision control system.
Git 2.37 doesn't contain any new "killer features" but a lot of incremental work over prior versions. Some of the changes for Git 2.37 include:
- Supporting git -v as an alternative to git --version. Similarly, git -h will now map to git --help.
- Temporary files fed to the external diff command are now generated inside a temporary directory under the same basename.
- The git add -i functionality was rewritten in C a while ago and is finally deemed ready for use by all users as the default.
- Initial code refactoring around transport and bundle code.
- Various performance optimizations, memory leak fixes, and other performance work.
- Dozens of bug fixes.
More details on the Git 2.37 changes built up so far in this current cycle can be found via the RC1 release announcement.
1 Comment