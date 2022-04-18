Git 2.36 Released With --remerge-diff Option, More Control Over Fsync
Git 2.36 is out as the newest feature release to this widely-used, open-source distributed revision control system.

Following last week's Git security updates, Git 2.36 is out this week in delivering some new feature work and improvements for this revision control system originally started by Linus Torvalds.

Git 2.36 adds the --remerge-diff option as an improved experience for reviewing merge conflict resolution. Git's --remerge-diff will show the diff between the file with merge conflicts and the resolution.

Git 2.36 also opens up for more flexible fsync configuration. This new release allows for more user control when Git will explicitly fsync() lots of different kinds of files -- such as if wanting to ensure more robustness in case of possible data loss.

The new Git release also enforces stricter repository ownership checks and a variety of other smaller change and fixes.

More details on the Git 2.36 release can be found via the GitHub Blog.
