Git 2.35 Released With "git stash --staged" mode, Other Developer Additions

Git 2.35 is out today as the newest update to this widely-used, open-source distributed version control system.
There is a wide assortment of changes in Git 2.35, including items such as:
- The git stash sub-command now has a "--staged" mode to make it easier to stash changes into a staging area and nothing else.
- Git grep's color palette now matches that of GNU grep.
- Improvements to Git's SSH signing support.
- Support for the "zealous diff3" style of merge conflict presentation.
- Dropping of TravisCI and focusing on GitHub testing.
Downloads and more details on Git 2.35 via the project site at Git-SCM.com. Over on the GitHub blog is also a great look at the prominent changes of Git 2.35.
