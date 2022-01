Git 2.35 Released With "git stash --staged" mode, Other Developer Additions

Git 2.35 is out today as the newest update to this widely-used, open-source distributed version control system.There is a wide assortment of changes in Git 2.35, including items such as:- The git stash sub-command now has a "--staged" mode to make it easier to stash changes into a staging area and nothing else.- Git grep's color palette now matches that of GNU grep.- Improvements to Git's SSH signing support.- Support for the "zealous diff3" style of merge conflict presentation.- Dropping of TravisCI and focusing on GitHub testing.Downloads and more details on Git 2.35 via the project site at Git-SCM.com . Over on the GitHub blog is also a great look at the prominent changes of Git 2.35.