Git 2.34 Released With Sparse-Enabled Index Feature, More Performance Work
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 15 November 2021 at 01:57 PM EST. Add A Comment
Git 2.34 is out today as the newest feature update to this widely-used, distributed version control system.

Git 2.34 is another incremental step forward for this leading open-source DVCS software. Git 2.34 adds a sparse-enabled index for helping deal with very large Git repositories for "monorepo" like setups. The index format is able to understand marked directories indicate the bounary between the contents during sparse checkouts.

Git 2.34 also adds multi-pack reachability bitmaps, the "ort" merge strategy is now used by default, support for using OpenSSH 8.0+ SSH key as a signing key for Git tags, various performance improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.

A lengthy look at the prominent changes with Git 2.34 can be found over on the GitHub blog with their thorough release analysis.
