Git 2.33 Released With New "merge-ort" Merging For 500~9000x Speed-Up
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 16 August 2021 at 08:24 PM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Git 2.33 is out this evening as the latest stable update to this immensely successful open-source distributed revision control system.

Git 2.33 brings the latest patches around geometric repacking, "merge-ort" as a new merge strategy for handling Git merges across branches, and a number of bitmap-related optimizations. There is also the usual assortment of fixes and smaller items.

Git's new merge-ort strategy is a scratch rewrite of its recursive strategy but addresses correctness and performance problems. GitHub reports merge-ort can be as much as a "500x" speed-up for large merges with many renames. Merge-ort for merges in a re-base operation can be a speed-up of over 9000x. The new merge-ort should perform consistently faster than the existing merge code.

More details on the changes with Git 2.33 can be found via the highlights on the GitHub blog.

The Git 2.33 announcement with changes in full can be found via the kernel mailing list.
1 Comment
Related News
Git 2.33 Is On The Way With An Assortment Of Fixes, Updated Documentation
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.27 Released For OpenJDK 8/11/16 Alternative
BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc
Meson 0.59 Build System Adds First Class Cython, Wine Resource Compiler Support
PHP 8.1 Performance Is Continuing To Improve With Early Benchmarks
OpenBLAS 0.3.16 Brings Various CPU Fixes, More Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thunderbird 91 Is Flying Soon As First Major Mail Client Update In A Year
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux
elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop
Thunderbird 91 Released With Big Improvements For This Open-Source Mail Client
Intel Fully Embracing LLVM For Their C/C++ Compilers
Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation
AMD Van Gogh Firmware Published, Other Radeon GPU Firmware Updated
Debian 11 Is Releasing This Weekend With Many Improvements