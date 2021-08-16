Git 2.33 Released With New "merge-ort" Merging For 500~9000x Speed-Up

Git 2.33 is out this evening as the latest stable update to this immensely successful open-source distributed revision control system.
Git 2.33 brings the latest patches around geometric repacking, "merge-ort" as a new merge strategy for handling Git merges across branches, and a number of bitmap-related optimizations. There is also the usual assortment of fixes and smaller items.
Git's new merge-ort strategy is a scratch rewrite of its recursive strategy but addresses correctness and performance problems. GitHub reports merge-ort can be as much as a "500x" speed-up for large merges with many renames. Merge-ort for merges in a re-base operation can be a speed-up of over 9000x. The new merge-ort should perform consistently faster than the existing merge code.
More details on the changes with Git 2.33 can be found via the highlights on the GitHub blog.
The Git 2.33 announcement with changes in full can be found via the kernel mailing list.
