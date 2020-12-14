Git 2.30-rc0 Released With More Work On "Main" Branch Renaming, Fixes
The initial test release of Git 2.30 is now available for evaluation of this distributed revision control system.

Earlier this year Git 2.28 brought the support for a configurable/default branch name to replace the "master" usage that has been the default behavior up to this point. That configurable option has been working out well for those wanting to change the default Git branch from the likes of "master" to "main" or "default". Git itself has been working towards such a transition to the "main" name and with Git 2.30 are some updates around their internal tests to accommodate the eventual change.

Git 2.30-rc0 also has a variety of other changes. The highlights for this test release include:

- Adjusting Git's own tests so they handle fine when the default initial branch name is "main" as opposed to "master". This is all in preparation for Git's own default branch name change to main.

- Userdiff updates for PHP / Rust / CSS.

- Git archive now allows compression levels higher than 9 for .tar.gz output.

- Updated command line completion handling.

- Rewriting git bisect in C code is continuing.

- Many fixes throughout.

More details in the release announcement.
