Git 2.27-rc0 Released - Still Working To Transition From SHA1 To SHA256
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 15 May 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Git 2.27-rc0 was released on Thursday as the first test release towards the next update on this leading version control system.

With Git 2.27 development the transition continues in preparing the code-base in migrating from SHA1 to SHA256 hashes. Git for a number of releases has been working to move from SHA1 to SHA256 given the possibility of collisions for the former and thus potentially compromising security. Git 2.27-rc0 has seen more SHA256 preparations but isn't yet over (or near) the finish line.

Git 2.27-rc0 does offer new SSL configuration options around proxies, the usual plethora of random updates to different sub-commands, different performance improvements, and dozens of bug fixes.

More details on the changes coming for Git 2.27 can be found via the RC0 announcement.
