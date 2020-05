Git 2.27-rc0 was released on Thursday as the first test release towards the next update on this leading version control system.With Git 2.27 development the transition continues in preparing the code-base in migrating from SHA1 to SHA256 hashes. Git for a number of releases has been working to move from SHA1 to SHA256 given the possibility of collisions for the former and thus potentially compromising security. Git 2.27-rc0 has seen more SHA256 preparations but isn't yet over (or near) the finish line.Git 2.27-rc0 does offer new SSL configuration options around proxies, the usual plethora of random updates to different sub-commands, different performance improvements, and dozens of bug fixes.More details on the changes coming for Git 2.27 can be found via the RC0 announcement