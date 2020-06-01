Git 2.27 Demotes The Recently Promoted Transport Protocol v2, Continues SHA-256 Work
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 1 June 2020 at 02:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Git 2.27 is out as the newest version of this widely-used distributed revision control system.

Among the highlights with Git 2.27 are:

- The Transport Protocol Version 2 support, which was made the default in the previous release, has been demoted. There are some "remaining rough edges" leading to the v2 protocol being demoted from the default in Git 2.27.

- New options for configuring SSL when interacting with proxies.

- Continuing to work on the transition to SHA-256 for ultimately replacing SHA1 when possible in order to avoid possible collisions with the SHA1 hashing.

- Git now has built-in its own bug report tool. This tool is used for generating debugging information like the kernel and compiler data along with other build information about Git for helping to analyze problems.

- Many bug fixes and other improvements.

More information on all of the Git 2.27 changes via this mailing list post.
