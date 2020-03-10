Git 2.26-rc1 is out this morning as the newest test version of this distributed version control system.
Highlights of the Git 2.26 series so far as of RC1 consists of:
- Continued work on improving the Bash/CLI auto-completion for different sub-commands.
- An improved fsmonitor-watchman hook to avoid race conditions in the previous version.
- For the CLI coloring, the seven colors now have brighter color variant options.
- Continued preparation work for when ultimately object names will use SHA-256 hashes.
- Transport protocol version two has become the default.
- Their previous restriction on using threaded grep is being lifted.
- Git rebase now uses the merge back-end by default.
- Various other performance improvements and bug fixes.
More details on Git 2.26-rc1 via the release announcement on the kernel mailing list.
