Git 2.26-rc1 Released With More Improvements For This Distributed Version Control System
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 10 March 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Git 2.26-rc1 is out this morning as the newest test version of this distributed version control system.

Highlights of the Git 2.26 series so far as of RC1 consists of:

- Continued work on improving the Bash/CLI auto-completion for different sub-commands.

- An improved fsmonitor-watchman hook to avoid race conditions in the previous version.

- For the CLI coloring, the seven colors now have brighter color variant options.

- Continued preparation work for when ultimately object names will use SHA-256 hashes.

- Transport protocol version two has become the default.

- Their previous restriction on using threaded grep is being lifted.

- Git rebase now uses the merge back-end by default.

- Various other performance improvements and bug fixes.

More details on Git 2.26-rc1 via the release announcement on the kernel mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
RenderDoc 1.7 Released With Vulkan Improvements, Better D3D12 Capture Performance
Miguel de Icaza Talks Up WebAssembly Greatness
OpenBLAS 0.3.9 Released With More AVX-512 Tuning, Arm Neoverse N1 Support
WASMtime 0.12 Released For The JIT-Style WebAssembly Runtime
Looking At The PHP 8.0 Performance So Far In Early 2020
Go 1.14 Released - Performance Improvements, Go's Module Support Production-Ready
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Acer Is Launching In Germany What Could Be A Great AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Linux Laptop
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
Systemd 245 Released - First Version Including Systemd-Homed
Red Hat Pushing DNF 5 Into Development For Improving The Package Manager
FreeNAS + TrueNAS Unifying Into TrueNAS 12.0 CORE/Enterprise