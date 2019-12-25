Git 2.25 Is On The Way For Release In Early 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 26 December 2019 at 10:25 AM EST. 5 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
Git maintainer Junio Hamano released Git 2.25-rc0 on Christmas as the first test release en route to this next feature update for this widely-used distributed revision control system.

Git 2.25 continues re-implementing git add -i functionality within C code, performance tweaks to git push for repos with many refs pointing to unheard of objects, various other performance optimizations, many fixes, and various enhancements to different sub-commands and arguments.

The complete list of Git 2.25-rc0 changes can be found via its release announcement on the kernel mailing list.
5 Comments
Related News
PHP 7.4 Released With FFI, Typed Properties, Arrow Functions, Better Performance
PHP 5.3 To PHP 7.4 Performance Benchmarks On AMD EPYC
Intel Releases oneAPI Base Toolkit Beta For Performance-Focused, Cross-Device Software
Picolibc 1.1 Released With POSIX File I/O Support
PHP 7.4 Aims For Release In Two Weeks With FFI, Performance Improvements
Rust 1.39 Released With Async-Await Support, Attributes On Function Parameters
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Looking At Finally Enabling FSTRIM By Default In Fedora 32
CERN Endorsing Microsoft Alternatives Like ownCloud, Kopano, Alt-Office Suite
Systemd In Ten Years Has Redefined The Linux Landscape
USB4 Support Being Introduced With Linux 5.6 Kernel
A Kubuntu-Powered Laptop Is Launching In 2020 For High-End KDE Computing
The Kubuntu Focus KDE Linux Laptop Arrives
AMD Sends Updated Zen CPU Microcode To Linux-Firmware Tree
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD