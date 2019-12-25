Git maintainer Junio Hamano released Git 2.25-rc0 on Christmas as the first test release en route to this next feature update for this widely-used distributed revision control system.
Git 2.25 continues re-implementing git add -i functionality within C code, performance tweaks to git push for repos with many refs pointing to unheard of objects, various other performance optimizations, many fixes, and various enhancements to different sub-commands and arguments.
The complete list of Git 2.25-rc0 changes can be found via its release announcement on the kernel mailing list.
