Released earlier this week was Git 2.24, which pardon for not punctually covering due to being extra busy this week, but this revision control system update is nevertheless an interesting update.
Git 2.24 ships with commit graphs enabled by default after being experimental for recent releases. Git commit graphs by default accelerate the walking of the commit graph used for listing/filtering history and computing merge bases. This should yield a significant performance boost for relevant operations of such walks.
Also notable to those contributing to the Git software is they have adopted the Contributor Covenant as their code of conduct for development moving forward.
Git 2.24 is also rounded out by alternative history rewriting tools and other improvements.
More details on Git 2.24 at GitHub's blog.
