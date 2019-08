Git 2.23 was released on Friday with more than 500 changes on top of the previous release.Most notable for Git 2.23 are the new git switch and git restore sub-commands as experimental alternatives to git checkout. The new switch/restore sub-commands aim to separate the responsibilities of checking out into the changing of branches and the operations that change files.More details on these new Git sub-commands along with other minor refinements for this distributed revision control system can be found via the GitHub blog for a lengthy write-up while there is also the mailing list announcement