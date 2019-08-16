Git 2.23 Brings New Switch & Restore Sub-Commands
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 August 2019 at 09:24 AM EDT.
Git 2.23 was released on Friday with more than 500 changes on top of the previous release.

Most notable for Git 2.23 are the new git switch and git restore sub-commands as experimental alternatives to git checkout. The new switch/restore sub-commands aim to separate the responsibilities of checking out into the changing of branches and the operations that change files.

More details on these new Git sub-commands along with other minor refinements for this distributed revision control system can be found via the GitHub blog for a lengthy write-up while there is also the mailing list announcement.
