Git 2.22 was released today as the newest release of this highly popular distributed revision control system.
Git 2.22 ships with improvements around handling rebasing of merges interactively, creating branches from merge bases, a new tracing mechanism, display improvements during Git bisecting, and a variety of smaller highlights.
The release announcement for Git 2.22 by maintainer Junio Hamano can be read on the kernel mailing list.
The folks over at GitHub also have a nice overview of the changes to find with Git 2.22.
